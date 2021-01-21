OPEN APP
Doorstep ration delivery in Andhra Pradesh from today. Details here
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo: ANI)
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo: ANI)

Doorstep ration delivery in Andhra Pradesh from today. Details here

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 07:09 AM IST ANI

  • Andhra Pradesh government is set to introduce ration door delivery system
  • CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate ration door delivery vehicles at a program in Vijayawada today

Amaravati: In a key development, the Andhra Pradesh government will introduce a ration door delivery system from today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate ration door delivery vehicles at a program to be held in Vijayawada today, the government officials said.

The state government has purchased 9,260 mobile vehicles worth 539 crores for distributing rice and other essential commodities to ration cardholders at their doorstep.

Also Read | The fear of flying at Mount 50K

Those vehicles worth 5,81,000 each will be provided to the beneficiaries at a 60 per cent subsidy rate, that is 3,48,600 subsidy.

Chief Minister Reddy will be inaugurating around 2,500 door delivery vehicles in Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts today

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

