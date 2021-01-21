Doorstep ration delivery in Andhra Pradesh from today. Details here

Amaravati: In a key development, the Andhra Pradesh government will introduce a ration door delivery system from today
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate ration door delivery vehicles at a program to be held in Vijayawada today, the government officials said.
The state government has purchased 9,260 mobile vehicles worth ₹539 crores for distributing rice and other essential commodities to ration cardholders at their doorstep.
Those vehicles worth ₹5,81,000 each will be provided to the beneficiaries at a 60 per cent subsidy rate, that is ₹3,48,600 subsidy.
Chief Minister Reddy will be inaugurating around 2,500 door delivery vehicles in Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts today
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.