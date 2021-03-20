Doorstep ration delivery scheme will not have a name, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday lashed out at the Centre for not giving nod to 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana' (MMGGRY) in the national capital and said they "will deliver ration to people without the scheme having a name".

"The Centre wrote to us yesterday that we cannot implement it (MMGGRY). The letter read that scheme cannot be called Mukhya Mantri Yojana. I held a meet with offices today and told them to remove the scheme's name. We will just deliver ration at people's doorstep without the scheme having a name," said Kejriwal.

"A revolutionary scheme was going to start in Delhi from March 25 - Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana. People used to get ration from shops for which they used to face problems and stand in queues. We had found a solution to deliver the ration at the doorstep instead," he added.

The Delhi Chief Minister had, earlier in the day, called a review meeting on the MMGGRY scheme after the central government said that subsidised foodgrains being allocated under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) cannot be used for running any state-specific or other schemes under a different name other than NFSA.

Delhi government is planning to doorstep delivery of packaged wheat flour, packaged rice, and packaged sugar under the Targeted Public Distribution System.

According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the subsidised foodgrains being allocated by the Department of Food Distribution under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) cannot be used for running any state-specific or other schemes under a different name other than NFSA. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

