Home >News >India >Door-to-door Covid-19 jabs for elderly: Bombay HC seeks Centre's response

Door-to-door Covid-19 jabs for elderly: Bombay HC seeks Centre's response
2 min read . 06:25 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The bench said: We are not trying to interfere with the government's policy on this issue. We are only seeing if any improvement can be made to the policy
  • It pointed out to the Union government that the registration process for the vaccination can be made more user friendly

The Bombay HC sought response of the Centre on a petition requesting door-to-door vaccination facility available for people over 75 years and those who are either bed-ridden or wheelchair-bound. The division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni also pointed out to the Union government that the registration process for the Covid-19 vaccination can be made more user friendly, a PTI report said.

The HC was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocates Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari seeking a direction to the Centre and the Maharashtra government to provide door-to-door vaccination facility for senior citizens above the age of 75, for specially-abled persons, and also for those persons who are bed-ridden or wheelchair-bound.

The HC was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocates Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari seeking a direction to the Centre and the Maharashtra government to provide door-to-door vaccination facility for senior citizens above the age of 75, for specially-abled persons, and also for those persons who are bed-ridden or wheelchair-bound.

The bench said, "We are not trying to interfere with the government's policy on this issue. We are only seeing if any improvement can be made to the policy. The concern is that the process could be more user friendly and not lengthy."

"There may be many more such worse cases where a person is completely bed-ridden and hence cannot go out," he said.

The bench directed advocate Advait Sethna, who appeared for the Union government, to respond to the plea and said the issues raised in the petition need to be addressed.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 8.70 crore. Cumulatively, 8,70,77,474 vaccine doses have been administered through 13,32,130 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting through video conference to review the situation of COVID-19 and progress of vaccination in 11 states and UTs that are showing very large numbers of daily cases and high mortality due to coronavirus.

Chief Justice Datta noted that in the meetings held between the administrative committee of the HC and Mumbai civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, it was said that an ICU is needed (at vaccination centres) so that a person can be observed after inoculation.

"We were told that the vaccination centre needs to have a hospital set up or an ICU...this is so that medical aid is available to a person who does not respond well to the vaccine. It should not happen that a person gets a vaccine and then faces some issue," Chief Justice Datta said.

"If this is the protocol, then door-to-door vaccine facility may not be possible...or an ambulance equipped with ICU will have to go too," he added.

The court will hear the petition on April 9.

(With inputs from agencies)

