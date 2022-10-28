DoPPW issues guidelines for Central Govt employees to avail old pension scheme

DoPPW said “Every Government servant shall, along with the option in Form 1, also submit details of family in Form 2 to the Head of Office. The Head of Office shall, on receipt of the Form 2, acknowledge receipt of the Form 2 and all further communications received from the Government servant in this behalf, countersign it indicating the date of receipt and get it pasted on the service book of the Government servant concerned. The Head of Office on receipt of communication from the Government servant regarding any change in the size of family shall also incorporate such a change in Form 2."