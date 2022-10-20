DoPPW, MeitY and UIDAI to develop face authentication tech

DoPPW, MeitY and UIDAI to develop face authentication tech1 min read . 04:20 PM IST
The face authentication technology-based system is based on UIDAI Aadhaar software for submission of digital life certificate by the pensioners/family pensioners
New Delhi: The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Portal Welfare (DoPPW) with National Informatics Centre, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and UIDAI will develop a face authentication technology-based system based on UIDAI Aadhaar software for submission of digital life certificate by the pensioners/family pensioners, said the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions in a press release on Thursday.
The identity of a person will be established through face authentication technique and it is possible to submit life certificate from any android base smart phone. Union Minister of state for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh launched the technology on 29 November, 2021.
“Submission of digital life certificates through face authentication technique is a breakthrough which has reduced pensioners’ dependence on external bio-metric devices and has made the process more accessible and affordable, ensuring ease of living for all the Pensioners/Family Pensioners. In addition, by using this digital mode for life certificate submission, pensioners can now submit their life certificates from the comfort of their homes," the ministry added.
The department also started a campaign under special campaign for disposal of pending matters (SCDPM 2.0) in which pensioners aged 80 years and above will submit their Life Certificates from 1st October every year to avoid the rush at banks.
“All Pensioners’ Associations across the country have been educated in the use of the Face Authentication Technology through online as well as physical trainings imparted by the department from time to time, in a phased manner, so as reach out to all Associations. The Pensioners’ Associations assist pensioners by visiting their homes and holding camps for enabling submission of Life Certificates using the Face Authentication Technology," the ministry said.
