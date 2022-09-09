DoPT deputation rules relaxed to encourage IAS officers for posting in J&K

DoPT deputation rules relaxed to encourage IAS officers for posting in J&K1 min read . 03:35 PM IST
Dr Jitendra Singh said that several steps are being taken to address the shortage of officers in the newly created Union Territory.
New Delhi: Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) deputation rules have been relaxed to encourage IAS and other All Indian Services Officers as well as officers of Central Services to get posted in Jammu and Kashmir, said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Friday.
Addressing the media, the minister said that several steps are being taken to address the shortage of officers in the newly created Union Territory. Due to this relaxation, 22 officers belonging to various services and different cadres are posted in J&K at various levels at a crucial time.
The minister added that DoPT has played a major role in facilitating induction of J&K Administrative Services Officers into IAS by coordinating with UT of J&K, Ministry of Home Affairs and UPSC. “As a result, recently 16 officers from JKAS have been inducted into IAS and another 8 such vacancies will be filled up shortly giving opportunities to the JKAS officers to become part of prestigious IAS service after a long gap of 12 years."
The minister also listed some initiatives by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension such as special concessions/incentives to the Central Government employees working in Kashmir Valley in attached and subordinate offices or PSUs falling under control of Central Government. “They have been extended special concessions for a period of 3 years w.e.f. 1st August, 2021 and the incentives include an additional house rent allowance, composite transfer grant, per diem allowance, incentive for period of temporary duty, messing allowance, facility to draw pension at place of settlement in relaxation of relevant provisions."
The Minister also informed that the facility for retention of general pool accommodation available to officers who have served in central government is also extended to officers posted in Jammu and Kashmir on the pattern of north east States.
In view of home LTC, it can be availed to visit J&K and Ladakh for which guidelines have been notified by DoP&T and this will enhance tourism to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and also provide an opportunity to all central government employees to visit J&K and Ladakh, Singh added.
Apart from the above measures, three National Conferences on Good Governance were held in J&K covering hundreds of J&K employees. The minister said that the best practices from J&K and all over the country were showcased and about 800 J&K government officers were trained on effective handling of public grievances.
Singh added that the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) in Ministry of Personnel had helped the J&K government to switch over to online functioning, as a result of which the UT exchequer would save over ₹200 crore incurred in transport of records etc during Durbar move.
The Minister also informed that the District Good Governance Index was launched from J&K for bringing about healthy competition between districts to achieve goal of saturation of citizen services and improving developmental activities in districts. Moreover, 4 policy papers related to good governance were sponsored in J&K encouraging new models for development in the challenging scenario of J&K.
