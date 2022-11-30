DoT directs telcos on 5G installation sites near airport runways. Read here

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) on Wednesday released a directive asking telecom companies not to set install any 5G sites in the 3,300-3,670 MHz band in the area of 2100 meters from runways at all airports in India, as it interferes with aircraft radio altimeters.
The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) on Wednesday released a directive asking telecom companies not to set install any 5G sites in the 3,300-3,670 MHz band in the area of 2100 meters from runways at all airports in India, as it interferes with aircraft radio altimeters.
The department of telecommunication also said that5G base stations can be installed in the periphery of 540 meter after this 2.1 kms range, but power emission must be limited to 58 dBm/MHz.
The department of telecommunication also said that5G base stations can be installed in the periphery of 540 meter after this 2.1 kms range, but power emission must be limited to 58 dBm/MHz.
According to several reports, the mandate by DoT also mentions that there won’t be 5G services in areas surrounding airports. In Delhi, there won't be 5G in areas such as Vasant Kunj and Dwarka.
According to several reports, the mandate by DoT also mentions that there won’t be 5G services in areas surrounding airports. In Delhi, there won't be 5G in areas such as Vasant Kunj and Dwarka.
The mandate accessed by ET, says that the telecom firms have been asked to ensure downward tilting of 5G base stations.
The mandate accessed by ET, says that the telecom firms have been asked to ensure downward tilting of 5G base stations.
This needs to be done to an extent such that the 5G emissions do not interfere with radio altimeters. “DGCA is requested to inform DoT as soon as the above task is complete to enable lifting of the restrictions," the letter said.
This needs to be done to an extent such that the 5G emissions do not interfere with radio altimeters. “DGCA is requested to inform DoT as soon as the above task is complete to enable lifting of the restrictions," the letter said.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) had on Tuesday released recommendations on 'licensing framework for establishing and operating satellite earth station gateway (SESG)'.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) had on Tuesday released recommendations on 'licensing framework for establishing and operating satellite earth station gateway (SESG)'.
Trai also recommended that the SESG licensee may establish, maintain, and work SESGs anywhere within the territory of India for all types of satellite systems for which the government has given permission and it may provide satellite-based resources to any entity, which holds license/permission granted by the department of telecommunication (DoT) or ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) and is permitted to use satellite media for the provision of services under its license/ permission.
Trai also recommended that the SESG licensee may establish, maintain, and work SESGs anywhere within the territory of India for all types of satellite systems for which the government has given permission and it may provide satellite-based resources to any entity, which holds license/permission granted by the department of telecommunication (DoT) or ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) and is permitted to use satellite media for the provision of services under its license/ permission.
Among the recommendations, Trai suggested there shall be a separate satellite earth station gateway (SESG) license under the Indian Telegraph Act, the SESG license will not form part of the Unified License (UL) and the service area for the license shall be at a national level. Unified License implies that a customer can get all types of telecom services from a unified licence operator.
Among the recommendations, Trai suggested there shall be a separate satellite earth station gateway (SESG) license under the Indian Telegraph Act, the SESG license will not form part of the Unified License (UL) and the service area for the license shall be at a national level. Unified License implies that a customer can get all types of telecom services from a unified licence operator.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.