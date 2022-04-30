DoT exempts phones, smartwatches from mandatory testing, certification

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This regulatory reform shall improve the ease of doing business for electronics manufacturing companies and contribute towards making India a $1 trillion digital economy
NEW DELHI: The department of telecommunications (DoT) has exempted mobile phones, smartwatches, smart cameras, servers and point of sale, or PoS, machines from mandatory testing and certification, which in turn will reduce compliance burden as well as time taken for imports for companies concerned.
“The exemptions on these widely used products will reduce the compliance burden and will enable the industry to roll out their products faster," the communications ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The decision was undertaken after consultations with the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), following representations from industries and industry associations regarding overlapping jurisdiction of both ministries.
MeitY carries out compulsory registration of specified goods such as laptops, wireless keyboards, PoS machines and other electronic equipment under the Electronics and Information Technology (Requirement for Compulsory Registration) Order, 2012.
DoT has specified Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecommunication Equipment also called MTCTE under the Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules, 2017 issued on 5 September 2017, for equipment capable of being used for telecommunications.
Industry associations had highlighted that such overlaps deterred timely launch of new products, and led to higher compliance cost for the industry.
“With increasing convergence of technology, regulatory overlap was noted regarding certain products such as smart watch, smart camera etc. DoT in consultation with MeitY examined the issue and has now decided to exempt products from the ambit of MTCTE regime," the ministry said.
With this, companies will only have to get compulsory registration from MeitY. The department of telecommunications will issue a notification in due course to put the change into effect.