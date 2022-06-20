DoT extends telecom PLI scheme by 1 year, hikes incentive by 1%. Details here

Under the scheme, the minimum investment threshold is ₹10 crore for MSMEs and ₹100 crore for non-MSMEs applicants. Notably, land and building costs will not be counted as investments. Further, the eligibility is subject to incremental sales of manufactured goods over the base year FY2019-20). The allocation for MSMEs has been increased to ₹2,500 crore from ₹1,000 crore.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}