Home / News / India /  DoT pushes ministries for better connectivity
Back

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued directions to all ministries, departments and central public sector units to incorporate ‘inbuilding solutions’ in their new building designs, or retrofit the solutions in existing buildings to improve telecom connectivity in the government buildings.

A DoT office memorandum seen by Mint has cited changes to the model building bye-laws issued by the ministry of housing and urban affairs to improve connectivity inside commercial, residential and official buildings in private and public sectors.

Inbuilding solutions refer to telecom network solutions comprising distributed antenna systems which enhance coverage and capacities inside buildings with weak or no signals. This, in turn, helps in improving the quality of calls and internet connectivity for consumers.

“Telecom service providers maybe called to offer inbuilding solutions which can be shared by all telcos," telecom secretary K Rajaraman said in the memo issued last month.

The changes to the building bye-laws suggest setting up of optical fibre connectivity or an internet based solution.

The government has been enabling better connectivity and quality of service for consumers by allowing telecom service providers or infrastructure providers to set up networks and manage them. The government is of the view that conventional connectivity infrastructure needs to be replaced with duct-sharing to reduce costs and enabling fiber connectivity to towers in order to improve data connectivity.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gulveen Aulakh
Gulveen Aulakh is Senior Assistant Editor at Mint, serving dual roles covering the disinvestment landscape out of New Delhi, and the telecom & IT sectors as part of the corporate bureau. She had been tracking several government ministries for the last ten years in her previous stint at The Economic Times. An IIM Calcutta alumnus, Gulveen is fluent in French, a keen learner of new languages and avid foodie.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout