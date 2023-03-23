New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued directions to all ministries, departments and central public sector units to incorporate ‘inbuilding solutions’ in their new building designs, or retrofit the solutions in existing buildings to improve telecom connectivity in the government buildings.

A DoT office memorandum seen by Mint has cited changes to the model building bye-laws issued by the ministry of housing and urban affairs to improve connectivity inside commercial, residential and official buildings in private and public sectors.

Inbuilding solutions refer to telecom network solutions comprising distributed antenna systems which enhance coverage and capacities inside buildings with weak or no signals. This, in turn, helps in improving the quality of calls and internet connectivity for consumers.

“Telecom service providers maybe called to offer inbuilding solutions which can be shared by all telcos," telecom secretary K Rajaraman said in the memo issued last month.

The changes to the building bye-laws suggest setting up of optical fibre connectivity or an internet based solution.

The government has been enabling better connectivity and quality of service for consumers by allowing telecom service providers or infrastructure providers to set up networks and manage them. The government is of the view that conventional connectivity infrastructure needs to be replaced with duct-sharing to reduce costs and enabling fiber connectivity to towers in order to improve data connectivity.