DoT pushes ministries for better connectivity1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 12:01 AM IST
Inbuilding solutions refer to telecom network solutions comprising distributed antenna systems which enhance coverage and capacities inside buildings with weak or no signals
New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued directions to all ministries, departments and central public sector units to incorporate ‘inbuilding solutions’ in their new building designs, or retrofit the solutions in existing buildings to improve telecom connectivity in the government buildings.
