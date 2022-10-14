DoT receives 100 registrations for M2M service provider

DoT receives 100 registrations for M2M service provider2 min read . 08:24 PM IST
- The DoT has outlined various requirements for registration such as an M2M service provider furnishing the details of the location of its IT setup/core network
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), under the Ministry of Communications on Friday announced that it gas received 100 registrations for machine-to-machine (M2M) service provider and WLAN/ WPAN connectivity Provider, till date.
M2M/IoT communications help in operational efficiencies, improved quality of products and services, appropriate and autonomous decision making, cost efficiency and improved ROI besides being capable of scalability.
The DoT has outlined various requirements for registration such as an M2M service provider furnishing the details of the location of its IT setup/core network.
It also mandates technical conditions such as M2M service providers and WPAN/WLAN connectivity providers needing to obtain telecom resources such as bandwidth, leased line, etc., from an authorised telecom service provider. In addition, M2M service providers can use WPAN/WLAN technologies in the unlicensed spectrum to provide M2M services.
DoT commenced the process of on-boarding the M2M Service Providers in March 2022 through a very online registration process on its existing Saral Sanchar portal.
This registration would help in addressing issues such as obtaining resources from the authorised telecom licensees, KYC, traceability and encryption for the M2M Service Providers.
It may also help M2M Service Providers to boost their business globally, as registration will provide them recognition as a registered entity with Government of India.
The online registration will create a database which may be used by the connectivity providers to manage effective spectrum sharing in unlicensed bands which might help in achieving high QoS. This registration shall also facilitate Government to gather information on the various use cases of M2M/IoT being developed by the M2MSPs and help in adoption of one M2M standards-based deployments in the country.
