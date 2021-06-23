NEW DELHI: The Indian government issued new guidelines on Wednesday for the voice-related BPO industry in India. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the new guidelines will “make India a very favourable destination" for the expansion of global firms.

Under the new guidelines, the government has removed distinctions between domestic and international OSPs and relaxed norms for how they store and share data amongst their units.

“We’ve issued a guideline that’s very extensively liberalising the other service providers’ guidelines," IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, said.

The new norms allow a BPO centre with common telecom resources to serve customers located worldwide, including India. This allows interconnectivity between all kinds of OSPs, which means firms can offload traffic amongst different centers, or to each other. A small operator situated in rural areas will be able to work with larger operations.

In addition, the Electronic Private Automatic Branch Exchange (EPABX) — the private exchanges BPOs use for their calls — can now be situated anywhere in the world. OSPs who aren’t using EPABX services from telecom service providers will also be able to locate EPABXs at third party data centers in India. Remote agents of OSPs will be allowed to connect directly to the centralised EPABX using wireless, wireline or broadband technologies.

Interconnectivity restrictions that existed earlier, required companies to have different workforce for domestic and international businesses. They also needed to invest in two different EPBAX systems, which would increase their capital expenditures.

Further, allowing remote agents to connect directly with centralised EPABX will allow rural BPOs to generate more jobs and revenues, Prasad said. “These guidelines create opportunity," he said. Like the production linked incentive (PLI) schemes in manufacturing sectors, the government expects the new norms to create economies of scale for the BPO sector.

The new guidelines follow reforms the government had announced for the industry last year. Those reforms included taking data related OSPs outside the ambit of any regulation, removing the requirement of bank guarantees and more. An April 2021 survey by industry NASSCOM found that 72% respondents were “highly satisfied" with the November reforms.

According to data provided by the government, India’s IT-BPM industry stood at $37.6 billion (approx. ₹2.8 lakh crores) in 2019-20. Prasad said the industry can show double-digit growth of up to $55.5 billion (approx. ₹3.9 lakh crores) by 2025. The BPM industry’s revenues grew from $37.6 billion in 2019-20 to $38.5 billion in 2020-21.

