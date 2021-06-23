DoT relaxes norms for voice-related BPOs to reduce establishment cost in India

In addition, the Electronic Private Automatic Branch Exchange (EPABX) — the private exchanges BPOs use for their calls — can now be situated anywhere in the world. OSPs who aren’t using EPABX services from telecom service providers will also be able to locate EPABXs at third party data centers in India. Remote agents of OSPs will be allowed to connect directly to the centralised EPABX using wireless, wireline or broadband technologies.