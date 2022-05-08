DoT removes NOCC charges for telecom services licensees to use space segment

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Earlier, as NOCC charges, the department had imposed ₹21 lakh per transponder per annum for 36 megahertz of the spectrum on a pro-rata basis. Also, it levied NOCC charges amounting to ₹6,000 for every trial of antenna that is used for receiving and transmitting signals.
The Department of Telecom has abolished Network Operation & Control Center(NOCC) charges for the telecom services licensees for the use of space segment.
In a statement, dated May 6th, the DoT said, "Accordingly, there shall be no NOCC charges for use of space segment for all DoT licensees for commercial/captive VSAT services, GMPCS, NLD, and other telecom licensees having unified license/standalone license."
This order has come into effect from April 1, 2022.
A PTI report highlighted that satellite industry body ISPA director general A K Bhatt said that the DoT has amended the Unified License to allow satellite-based IoT services, land mobility services, and also the removal of NOCC monitoring charges.
Bhatt added, "We believe that these progressive policy steps are in the right direction and showcase the government's commitment in supporting the growth of digital communication by leveraging the potential and capability of the satellite communication industry. We also thank TRAI for their vision, support and positive recommendations for the growing space sector."
He further said that the industry is hopeful that this measure is just the beginning and the first of many reform measures for the sector.
