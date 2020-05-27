DoT's covid-19 relief for mobile firms with more time for rollout obligations

NEW DELHI: The department of telecommunications (DoT) has given more time to telecom companies to meet their rollout obligations. The new deadline is 30 September to avoid stiff penalties amid the covid-19 lockdown.

The circular applies to companies whose due date for submissions, saying they have met the rollout obligation, falls between 25 March and 30 September.

“Due to (the) unforeseen situation in the wake of covid-19, the force majeure clause of the (telcom) licence is applied and relaxations are being granted to licensees whose due date of registration for fulfilment of MRO is between March 25 and September 30," the DoT circular said. Mint has seen a copy of the circular.

Under government norms, mobile operators must roll out their network with a minimum capacity within a specific timeframe after receiving spectrum, failing which certain penalties may be levied as per the circles.

The minimum rollout obligations have been put in place so that telecom companies utilise spectrum for improving telecom network, and in turn allows government earn revenue through various charges.

The DoT’s move comes on the back of a letter written by the Cellular Operators’ Association of India director general Rajan S. Mathews earlier this month, where he asked the DoT to consider extending the timelines for minimum roll-out obligation by at least six to nine months amid the covid-19 pandemic.

Mathews had said that if the deadline was not extended, operators would have to suffer from from stipulated penalties "for a situation that can at best be described as force majeure".

Meeting minimum rollout obligations involves multiple steps like site acquisition, approvals from various local bodies, arranging maps, among others. Mathews had said the process is time consuming and due to the current situation, it would be a big challenge.

