DoT takes stock of network situation in regions hit by cyclone Amphan

The meeting was called to list out all the sites where the towers are down as well as optical fibre cable damages and out of those how many can be repaired in the next 24 hours. Airtel & Vodafone Idea have been asked to get 1000 sites working in the next 24 hours by the Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The DoT has asked Chief General Manager of West Bengal Telecom circle (BSNL) to provide a priority list of the sites which require urgent power to be restored. All the TSP’s & IP’s have been asked to give an updated list to the telecom secretary by early morning.