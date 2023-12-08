DoT taps AI to prevent fraud using mobile nos
Telecom secretary Neeraj Mittal said at the Mint AI Summit that a platform was being developed with data from telcos, to use AI to weed out connections or mobile numbers that are no longer active.
New Delhi: The department of telecom (DoT) will introduce a platform where banks and the Unique Identification Authority of India can check for disconnected mobile numbers to prevent frauds using such numbers, a top government official said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message