DoT taps AI to prevent fraud using mobile nos

New Delhi: The department of telecom (DoT) will introduce a platform where banks and the Unique Identification Authority of India can check for disconnected mobile numbers to prevent frauds using such numbers, a top government official said.

Telecom secretary Neeraj Mittal said at the Mint AI Summit on Friday that the platform was being developed with data from telcos, and will use AI to weed out connections or mobile numbers that are no longer active.

"We're coming up with a portal where we will be able to get inputs from all the service providers and flag these mobile numbers which we have disconnected, to various other agencies like bankers, Aadhaar; because phone and mobile numbers have become a common denominator as a proof of identity and as a message of communication," Mittal said.

He added that deployments of AI solutions including generative AI will gain ground on the back of India’s 5G network, which has seen one of the fastest rollouts in the world, as it will provide high-speed data with low latency and high reliability. The official added that AI was also being used to develop solutions to ensure compliance with licensing conditions, remove the possibility of fraud at the point of sale, and ensuring that the telecom ecosystem was reliable as a basic infrastructure for digital services.

He added that the department has started initiatives such as Artificial Intelligence and Facial Recognition powered Solution for Telecom SIM Subscriber Verification (ASTR) to identify fraudulent mobile connections.

"ASTR checks all the facial images provided to us in the KYC documents for customers. We have been able to actually identify 60 lakh duplicate faces, and eliminated 50 lakh out of them after re-verification," he said.

Mittal further noted that the government was looking at ways to regulate AI, adding technology has to be used for the betterment of citizens.

"The need for regulation, of course, I cannot overemphasize; it has been emphasized by several of the leaders and I think we will get there, but it is important that we actually use this technology for good of people, bridge the digital divide and provide good level of services," he said.

"The government of India is cognizant that this has to be done and that's why they have actually started cross-sectoral programmes as well," he added.

Along with regulation, the issue of standards also takes centrestage, but the Indian government is taking the lead in creating standards for AI adoption in an ethical way, he said.

“The telecom standard organization TEC has taken the lead in actually setting up the use of AI in an ethical manner. We’ve already published several documents. We also entered into an MuU with academic institutions, in particular, IIT Delhi," he said.

