The Uttar Pradesh Government is set to begin its "Maha Abhiyan" of free ration distribution, other than the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY), from December 12, Sunday. Terming it as the "biggest ration distribution campaign ever in the country", the state government said, "Antyodaya and eligible domestic ration cardholders will get the direct benefit of the government scheme."

1) Under the scheme, the double ration is to be distributed to Antyodaya ration cardholders and eligible families.

2) More than 15 crore ration cardholders will be given a double ration, free of cost, as per a statement issued by the state government.

3) There are about 1,30,07,969 units under Antyodaya Anna Yojana and 13,41,77,983 units of eligible domestic cardholders in the state," read the release.

4) MPs and MLAs have been instructed to monitor the campaign, which is a big support to the poor, labourers and farmers in the state.

5) The UP government is also giving free wheat and rice twice a month to the ration cardholders. Pulses, edible oil and salt are also being given free of cost from ration shops

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) is a food security welfare scheme that was envisaged by the Prime Minister to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19.

