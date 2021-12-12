Double ration, free of cost: UP's ‘biggest campaign’ set to begin from today

The Uttar Pradesh Government is set to begin its "Maha Abhiyan" of free ration distribution, other than the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY), from December 12, Sunday. Terming it as the "biggest ration distribution campaign ever in the country", the state government said, "Antyodaya and eligible domestic ration cardholders will get the direct benefit of the government scheme."

