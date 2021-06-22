The first trial run for double stack container train between Gujarat's Mundra and Rajasthan's Kathuwas has been completed successfully, Indian Railways said on Tuesday.

It further said, this will provide faster and efficient logistics facilitation between ports in Gujarat with other parts of country.

The Railway Ministry has also tweeted several photos of the trail run on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, an inaugural trial-run of freight train on the newly built Rewari-Madar section of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), was conducted today, the railways confirmed. The train covered a distance of 306 Kms. The trial run was flagged off from New Kishangarh Station.

The Railway ministry in a statement said, "The Rewari-Madar section is in Haryana and Rajasthan. This section contains 16 major bridges and viaduct, 270 minor bridges, 4 Rail flyovers, 19 road over bridges and 178 road under bridges eliminating 148 level crossings."

There are 9 newly built DFC stations in this section, six crossing stations (i.e. New Dabla, New Bhagega, New Sri Madhopur, New Pachar Malikpur, New Sakun and New Kishangarh) and three junction stations (i.e. New Rewari, New Ateli and New Phulera).

The railway ministry also said, ₹3918 crore has been spent for the works in this section, excluding land.

It further said, the opening of this stretch will benefit various industries in Rewari – Manesar, Narnaul, Phulera and Kishangarh areas of Rajasthan and Haryana. In addition to this, the container depot of CONCOR at Kathwas will also come on DFC map and get advantage in terms of faster throughput.

After having successfully run Track Recording Car of RDSO on 20th and 22nd October 2019 and Oscillation trials of BOXNS Wagons at 110 Kmph, trial runs are being conducted on the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Limited (DFCCIL) tracks, the railways ministry said in the statement.

These wagons have a Tare weight i.e. own weight of 19.85 ton and a carrying capacity of 80.15 ton. These wagons have 14% more weight carrying capacity than the wagons being currently used on Indian Railways. The DFCCIL infrastructure is well placed to utilise the carrying capacity of these wagons. Currently, Indian Railways freight trains can carry 61 -71 ton weight per wagon at an approximate speed of 60 kmph. The newer, advanced wagons can carry weights upto 81 ton per wagon at an approximate speed of 100 kmph. The newer wagons are safer and modern too, it added

Trial runs of BLCS-A and BLCS-B wagon prototype have also ensued. These wagons have enhanced axle load of 25 ton and been designed for DFCCIL by RDSO’s wagon department. The design will maximize capacity utilization and uniform distributed and point loading. These wagons on a long-haul double stack container train on the WDFC can carry 4 times in terms of container units compared to the current traffic on Indian Railways.

