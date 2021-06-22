These wagons have a Tare weight i.e. own weight of 19.85 ton and a carrying capacity of 80.15 ton. These wagons have 14% more weight carrying capacity than the wagons being currently used on Indian Railways. The DFCCIL infrastructure is well placed to utilise the carrying capacity of these wagons. Currently, Indian Railways freight trains can carry 61 -71 ton weight per wagon at an approximate speed of 60 kmph. The newer, advanced wagons can carry weights upto 81 ton per wagon at an approximate speed of 100 kmph. The newer wagons are safer and modern too, it added