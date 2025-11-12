Double wages, enhanced security: Uttar Pradesh govt revises night-shift rules for women

Uttar Pradesh government has revised night-shift rules for women. From enhanced security to double wages – here's a glimpse at what all the new order mandates

Updated12 Nov 2025, 09:11 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government, on Wednesday, announced a series of measures for female employees working night shifts. The new directive introduced wage benefits, enhanced security measures for women, among other measures.

As per the new order, women can work between 7 pm and 6 am, provided they give their consent. Employers will have to ensure their security, fair wages, and other facilities.

What does the new directive say?

  • According to the Gazette order passed Wednesday, women employees will receive double wages, CCTV surveillance, transport facilities, and security guards, reported ANI.
  • Women employees can also work for up to six days a week.

  • The new rule also lets employees work up to 144 hours of overtime every quarter — which is double the previous limit of 75 hours per quarter, with payment at double wage rates.

New order applies to which categories?

This order also applies to 29 categories of hazardous industries, where women are now permitted to work. The Yogi government’s move aims to empower women in the workplace.

