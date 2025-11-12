Double wages, enhanced security: Uttar Pradesh govt revises night-shift rules for women

The Uttar Pradesh government, on Wednesday, announced a series of measures for female employees working night shifts. The new directive introduced wage benefits, enhanced security measures for women, among other measures.
As per the new order, women can work between 7 pm and 6 am, provided they give their consent. Employers will have to ensure their security, fair wages, and other facilities.
This order also applies to 29 categories of hazardous industries, where women are now permitted to work. The Yogi government’s move aims to empower women in the workplace.