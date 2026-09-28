Doubled parking fees, WFH for 50% workforce, construction ban & more: Delhi govt ahead of winter air pollution

In an attempt to get a head start on the winter air pollution situation in the national capital, the Delhi government on Monday announced a complete ban on construction and demolition activities starting December.

From November 1, the Rekha Gupta government has also doubled parking fees to discourage the use of private vehicles, and announced work-from-home for 50% of the workforce.

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Delhi’s air quality has begun to deteriorate over the past few days, with the AQI remaining in the moderate category amid dry weather and low wind speeds, which have contributed to the accumulation of pollutants.

Here's what we know so far: The Delhi government has banned dust-generating demolition activity and outdoor civil construction activity from 1 November 2026 to 31 January 2027.

It also announced a complete ban on construction and demolition activities from 10 December 2026 to 20 January 2027

It said that existing parking charges at authorised parking sites will be doubled to discourage the use of private vehicles, except for parking spaces owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (MRC) from 1 November 2026 to 28 February 2027.

Staggered Office Timings from 1 November to 28 February: Offices under MCD: 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM & Officers under GNCTD: 10:00 AM - 6:30 PM.

Government & Private offices to reduce work strength by 50%: 50% staff shall work from home, and 50% from 1 November to 28 February Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday chaired a meeting at Paryavaran Bhawan to review measures aimed at tackling air pollution in the national capital. Union environment, forest and climate change minister Bhupender Yadav and Delhi food and supplies minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa were also present at the meeting.

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Delhi govt focuses on year-round pollution control The Delhi Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the government is working to address pollution from various major sources through enforcement measures, regular monitoring and coordination between different departments.

“Clean air remains a year-round priority for the Delhi Government. Focused action is being taken across major sources of pollution through strict enforcement, continuous monitoring and coordinated efforts across departments,” CMO Delhi said in a post on X.

Sirsa stresses 365-day approach Following the meeting, Sirsa said efforts to improve air quality should continue throughout the year rather than being limited to the winter months.

“Providing clean air and a healthy environment to the residents of Delhi is our responsibility, and this responsibility is not limited to any one season. The Delhi government is continuously working in a technical and scientific manner, 365 days a year, 24×7, for pollution control,” Sirsa said in a post on X after the meeting.

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CM, ministers to inspect pollution hotspots Sirsa said the Chief Minister will inspect areas identified as air pollution and traffic hotspots during the winter season.

Also Read | CAQM pulls up Haryana pollution board over dust-monitoring lapses

He added that ministers will also monitor the various sources contributing to pollution and assess the situation on the ground.

Focus on traffic, vehicle pollution As part of the winter preparedness measures, the government plans to work on reducing congestion and vehicle-related emissions. The proposed steps include regulating the entry of vehicles that contribute significantly to pollution, along with improving public transport and last-mile connectivity.

The measures are aimed at strengthening Delhi’s pollution-control efforts ahead of the winter months, when the city typically faces deteriorating air quality.