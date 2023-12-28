Double-digit growth marks a historic year for hospitality industry
The hotel industry in India saw a resurgence in 2023, driven by domestic leisure trips, MICE events, and the return of business travelers. Premium hotels recorded impressive occupancy rates and increased room rates. The year 2024 is expected to bring consistent growth in domestic travel.
New Delhi: In a year defined by challenges, including soaring hotel fees, increased airfares, and heightened movement costs, it was a promising 2023 for the tourism and travel sector. This was facilitated by Indian tourists seizing every opportunity to explore, leaving their mark on the world stage.