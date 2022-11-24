Double-engine govt boosting employment rate across India: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela

He also underlined that in the last 8 years, the Central Government has invested thousands of crores of rupees in the development of Goa. Shedding light on the soon-to-be-inaugurated airport at Mopa which is built at a cost of about ₹3000 crores, the Prime Minister said that it became a major source of employment for thousands of people from Goa, similar to the connectivity and infrastructure projects that are going on in the state.