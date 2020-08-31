New Delhi: Amid the sudden spike in novel coronavirus infections in Delhi, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday that the Kejriwal government was doing "aggressive testing" and the aim was to ensure no case was left untraced.

Jain said the government had sufficient stock of COVID-19 testing kits for 10-15 days, but it was procuring more from the market to meet the target of 40,000 tests per day.

The government has already increased the duration of testing hours at hospitals and dispensaries to five hours (9 am-2 am) from the earlier three-hour duration, he told reporters.

Jain flagged that many people were going out without wearing masks and asserted that teams had been deployed penalise such violators of public safety norms, adding that the police had also been authoritised to impose fines.

He underscored that the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in Delhi was 85 days and, therefore, it was at "comfort level" so far.

On Sunday, as many as 2,024 fresh COVID-19 positive cases and 22 deaths were reported in Delhi, taking the total number of cases to 1,73,390 in the national capital.

According to the government data, the total number of cases includes, 1,54,171 recovered/ discharged/migrated, 14,793 active cases.

The death toll mounted to 4,426 with 22 fresh fatalities, authorities said.

This is the highest single-day spike in the national capital in the last nearly 50 days, as fresh cases were reported in excess of 2,000 from July 7 to July 10.

Currently, there are 820 containment zones in Delhi.

A total of 20,437 tests - 6,881 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 13,556 rapid antigen tests - were conducted in the last 24 hours, it said.

A total of 15,69,096 tests have been conducted till date while the number of tests per million population stands at 82,584.

The positivity rate in the national capital stands at 9.90 per cent while the recovery rate at 89.23 per cent, the bulletin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

