Doval-led group to take stock of India-China talks on border row

The Singh-Liu talks at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were held between 11 am and 9.30 pm. There was, however, no word from India or China on the outcome. Indian Army chief general Manoj Mukund Naravane is expected to brief defence minister Rajnath Singh before the China Study Group meeting, this person added. The focus of Sunday’s talks was on disengagement of Chinese troops from the banks of the Pangong Tso lake, one of the many friction points along the LAC. Tensions between the two countries have been high since May when Chinese troops intruded into Indian territory at multiple points in Ladakh.