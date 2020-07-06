NEW DELHI: Indian national security advisor Ajit Doval had spoken to Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Sunday, with both sides agreeing on "expeditious" disengagement along the tense Line of Control in Ladakh.

“The two sides should also ensure a phased and stepwise de-escalation in the India-China border areas. They re-affirmed that both sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and should not take any unilateral action to alter the status quo and work together to avoid any incident in the future that could disturb peace and tranquillity in border areas," said a statement from the Indian foreign ministry on Monday on the talks between Doval and Wang who are the special representatives of India and China to resolve the current border fracas.

The Indian statement on the conversation between Doval and Wang came on a day when there were some signs of a de-escalation in tensions in eastern Ladakh with the Chinese army removing tents and moving troops from the Galwan Valley.

Galwan Valley was the site of a violent clash between the troops of the two countries on 15 June that left 20 Indian army personnel dead.

The areas from where troops are moving back "simultaneously" include PP14 (Patrol Point), PP15 and PP17 A. All three fall in the Galwan valley area and the "rearward movement of vehicles of Chinese troops" was seen in these areas, a person familiar with the development said.

The disengagement follows three rounds of talks between senior military commanders of the two countries in June, including the first interaction on 6 June when both sides had agreed to disengage troops. The process was interrupted by the Galwan valley clash.

According to the Indian foreign ministry statement, the conversation between Doval and Wang was "frank" and "in-depth."

It was reiterated that "maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas was essential for the further development of our bilateral relations and that two sides should not allow differences to become disputes," the statement said.

"Therefore, they agreed that it was necessary to ensure at the earliest complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquility," the Indian statement said.

Doval and Wang also agreed that military and diplomatic level conversations would continue to “implement the understandings reached in a timely manner to achieve the above outcomes," the statement said.

“It was also agreed that the two Special Representatives will continue their conversations to ensure full and enduring restoration of peace and tranquility in the India-China border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols," added.

