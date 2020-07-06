Doval spoke to Chinese foreign minister Sunday; both agreed on disengagement

“The two sides should also ensure a phased and stepwise de-escalation in the India-China border areas. They re-affirmed that both sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and should not take any unilateral action to alter the status quo and work together to avoid any incident in the future that could disturb peace and tranquillity in border areas," said a statement from the Indian foreign ministry on Monday on the talks between Doval and Wang who are the special representatives of India and China to resolve the current border fracas.