Dove dry shampoo recall: A reality check for Indian customers

The Procter & Gamble Company issued a voluntary product recall to the consumer level of aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless produced in the United States, and discontinued aerosol dry shampoo products from Old Spice and Hair Food, due to the presence of benzene detected in some products on 17 December 2021.