OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Downloading WhatsApp on mobile phones not mandatory: Delhi High Court
The logo for Facebook Inc. WhatsApp messaging app arranged on a smartphone in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, on Wednesday Jan. 20, 2021. WhatsApp has�delayed�the introduction of a new privacy policy announced earlier this month after�confusion and user backlash�forced the messaging service to better explain what data it collects and how it shares that information with parent company,�Facebook Inc. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
The logo for Facebook Inc. WhatsApp messaging app arranged on a smartphone in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, on Wednesday Jan. 20, 2021. WhatsApp has�delayed�the introduction of a new privacy policy announced earlier this month after�confusion and user backlash�forced the messaging service to better explain what data it collects and how it shares that information with parent company,�Facebook Inc. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

Downloading WhatsApp on mobile phones not mandatory: Delhi High Court

2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 12:23 PM IST ANI

  • A single bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva was a hearing a petition seeking direction for an injunction against WhatsApp's updated privacy policy
  • WhatsApp recently announced that it has postponed its planned privacy update

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday said that it is not mandatory to download WhatsApp, amid concerns over the company's new privacy policy.

A single bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva was a hearing a petition seeking direction for an injunction against WhatsApp's updated privacy policy.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Earlier this week, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in an email to WhatsApp boss that the new privacy policy terms take away choice from Indian users.

WhatsApp treating Indian users differently: Centre to Delhi HC

1 min read . 12:30 PM IST
The logo for Facebook Inc. WhatsApp messaging app arranged on a smartphone in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, on Wednesday Jan. 20, 2021. WhatsApp has�delayed�the introduction of a new privacy policy announced earlier this month after�confusion and user backlash�forced the messaging service to better explain what data it collects and how it shares that information with parent company,�Facebook Inc. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

Downloading WhatsApp on mobile phones not mandatory: Delhi High Court

1 min read . 12:23 PM IST
Reena Jani, 34, a health worker, leaves Mathalput Community Health Centre after receiving the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Koraput, India, January 16, 2021. Jani's name was on a list of 100 health workers at Mathalput Community Health Centre, making her one of the first Indians to be inoculated against COVID-19 earlier this month, as the country rolls out a vaccination programme the government calls the world's biggest. But she had heard rumours of serious side effects and worried about what would happen were she to get ill.

These 2 states contribute nearly 65% of India's active Covid-19 cases

1 min read . 12:07 PM IST
Picture for representation.

Andhra govt employees federation slams SEC for announcing local body polls amic Covid-19 pandemic

1 min read . 11:56 AM IST

The plea was filed by Chaitanya Rohilla through advocate Manohar Lal.

Also Read | Revenge of the lambs at the Gabbatoir

"It is not mandatory to download WhatsApp on your mobile and it is voluntary. If you want to choose not to download WhatsApp, you can," the High Court said.

Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma told the court that the data protection bill is being discussed and WhatsApp's response has been sought by the Central government.

Sharma also informed that the court that the Centre is concerned about the way in which Indian users are not being given the option to choose.

The Delhi High Court observed that WhatsApp is responding to the question raised by the Central Government, which is considering the matter, and thereafter adjourned the matter for March 1 for further hearing.

It also said that not only WhatsApp but every other application has similar terms and conditions and asked the petitioner how does this application prejudice him.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) had written to Will Cathcart, Global CEO of WhatsApp to withdraw the proposed changes to the Privacy Policy of the Facebook-owned messaging application for Indian users.

The CEO has been asked to furnish responses to the government's query regarding the privacy, data transfer, and sharing policies, sources had said.

WhatsApp recently announced that it has postponed its planned privacy update, which will give users more time to review the policy and accept the terms of the Facebook-owned messaging app.

The decision to postpone the privacy update has been taken due to "misinformation causing concern" among people, the company said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout