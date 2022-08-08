Downpour expected in these Odisha, Bengal districts, Check weather updates

Several parts of Odisha on Sunday received heavy rainfall, with the state and neighboring Bengal bracing for downpour over the next two to three days due to a depression that is set to take shape over the Bay of Bengal.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Several parts of Odisha on Sunday received heavy rainfall, with the state and neighboring Bengal bracing for downpour over the next two to three days due to a depression that is set to take shape over the Bay of Bengal, according to the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Department as quoted by news agency PTI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Several parts of Odisha on Sunday received heavy rainfall, with the state and neighboring Bengal bracing for downpour over the next two to three days due to a depression that is set to take shape over the Bay of Bengal, according to the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Department as quoted by news agency PTI.
The Met office said that a low pressure area was formed on Saturday and is now concentrated into a well-marked system over the northwest Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh.
The Met office said that a low pressure area was formed on Saturday and is now concentrated into a well-marked system over the northwest Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh.
"The depression is expected to intensify in the next 48 hours and move northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh," the weather office said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The depression is expected to intensify in the next 48 hours and move northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh," the weather office said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It has also issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall of over 200 mm for some places in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts till Monday morning. In addition to this, the weather forecasting agency informed that the monsoon trough was passing through Jharsuguda.
It has also issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall of over 200 mm for some places in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts till Monday morning. In addition to this, the weather forecasting agency informed that the monsoon trough was passing through Jharsuguda.
The weather office is likely to bring in its wake heavy rain in the parched Gangetic West Bengal, that has suffered 46% rainfall deficiency during this monsoon season, beginning from June 1 till date.
The weather office is likely to bring in its wake heavy rain in the parched Gangetic West Bengal, that has suffered 46% rainfall deficiency during this monsoon season, beginning from June 1 till date.
On Sunday, Nabarangpur in Odisha received 126 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while Malkangiri recorded 44 mm rain, followed by 36 mm in Bhawanipatna, 26 mm in Koratpur, the Met department said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Sunday, Nabarangpur in Odisha received 126 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while Malkangiri recorded 44 mm rain, followed by 36 mm in Bhawanipatna, 26 mm in Koratpur, the Met department said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the fishermen have been instructed not to venture off the coast till Thursday morning as wind speed of 45-55 kmph and gusting up to 65 kmph is very likely over the northwestern Bay of Bengal.
Meanwhile, the fishermen have been instructed not to venture off the coast till Thursday morning as wind speed of 45-55 kmph and gusting up to 65 kmph is very likely over the northwestern Bay of Bengal.
It has also issued organge alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Khurda, Puri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Koraput districts for Monday. Heavy rainfall can also occur in a few places of Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Subarnapur.
It has also issued organge alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Khurda, Puri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Koraput districts for Monday. Heavy rainfall can also occur in a few places of Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Subarnapur.
The Met office also stated that downpour was a possibility in a few places of Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Keonjhar on Tuesday, which may trigger flash floods, landslides or mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas and cause damage to susceptible roads and houses.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Met office also stated that downpour was a possibility in a few places of Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Keonjhar on Tuesday, which may trigger flash floods, landslides or mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas and cause damage to susceptible roads and houses.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Apart from Odisha, isolated very heavy rain was likely in the south Bengal districts on August 9 and 10. Heavy to very heavy rain has been predicted by the Met department in the coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, while the other districts in Gangetic West Bengal are likely to receive heavy rain during the period.
Apart from Odisha, isolated very heavy rain was likely in the south Bengal districts on August 9 and 10. Heavy to very heavy rain has been predicted by the Met department in the coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, while the other districts in Gangetic West Bengal are likely to receive heavy rain during the period.