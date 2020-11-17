Home >News >India >Downward trend in new Covid-19 cases continues in India
India is the world's second most coronavirus affected country after the United States. (AP)
Downward trend in new Covid-19 cases continues in India

1 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2020, 09:11 AM IST Staff Writer

  • India reported less than 50,000 new daily cases for the ninth continuous day on 16 November
  • The Union Health Ministry on Monday informed that the recovery rate has improved to 93.09 per cent

New Delhi: India has managed to tame the new cases of coronavirus below the 50,000-mark, continuing with a downward trend, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). On Monday, 30,548 people tested positive for Covid-19 disease taking the tally to 4,65,478. India reported less than 50,000 new daily cases for the ninth continuous day on 16 November.

The single-day peak in coronavirus cases was reported on September 17 with 97,984 fresh cases of COVID-19 and since then India has been witnessing a decline in the caseload.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday informed that the recovery rate has improved to 93.09 per cent as 43,851 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours in India.

"India continued an unbroken trend of daily new recoveries outpacing daily new additions for the 44th day," the statement said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

