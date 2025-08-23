Dowry horror in Greater Noida: Woman tortured, burnt alive by in-laws; husband held

In a horrific incident, a woman was beaten up and set ablaze by her in-laws in Greater Noida, reported Hindustan Times, adding she later succumbed to her injuries.

Advertisement

The report, quoting the victim's sister, said that the woman was allegedly tortured by their in-laws for dowry. Victim's sister – married in the same family – also said that her in-laws had been demanding a sum of ₹36 lakh.

The victim has been identified as Nikki who was married into a family in Greater Noida's Sirsa in 2016. But the victim's mother has said that she had been married for seven years.

Victim's sister alleged that her in-laws started torturing her over dowry just six months after marriage. She added that Nikki had been beaten up by her in-laws on Thursday night, and following that, had been set on fire in front of her son.

Advertisement

What police said? Meanwhile, Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar said that following her sister's complaint a case has been registered at the Kasana police station against the victim's husband and his family.

Greater Noida ADCP also added a memo from the Fortis Hospital was received at the Kasana police station, stating that a woman had been admitted there with burn injuries, and later referred to Safdarjing Hospital.

“The police took immediate cognisance and reached Safdarjung Hospital. The woman had died on the way...,” HT quoted Kumar as saying. He added a post-mortem was conducted later and the victim's family members cremated her thereafter.

“The police took action and took the husband, Vipin, into custody. Teams have been formed to arrest others..,” Kumar said.

Advertisement

The victim's mother told ANI that the in-laws had demanded vehicles and cash in dowry. “Her husband used to abuse my daughter as well as us,” she said.

The DEO noted that the school management neither informed him about the incident nor replied to the first notice issued to the management on August 19.

"It shows serious negligence and callous approach on your part. We have learnt that police have registered an FIR against the principal and others for negligence as the injured student remained unattended inside the school compound for a considerable time. Despite getting a notice on August 19, you have not provided any clarification yet about the entire incident," PTI quoted the notice as saying.

Advertisement