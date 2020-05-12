Dozen flights to ferry Indians stranded in the Philippines, Singapore, US today

NEW DELHI: A dozen flights are expected to ferry Indians stranded abroad from countries like the Philippines and Singapore to the US on the sixth day of mission Vande Bharat on Tuesday, according to a schedule from the Indian government.

This will be largest number of flights coming in from different countries since 7 May when India started the mammoth repatriation exercise to bring in Indians stranded abroad due to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has caused 4.1 million infections and claimed more than 286,000 lives worldwide.

While four of Tuesday’s flights are bringing Indians from the Gulf region, five are to come in from Southeast Asia. The other three flights are expected from the UK, US and Bangladesh.

The flights are to land at airports across the country – from key cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai on one hand to Ahmedabad, Srinagar, Kochi, Mangaluru and Kannur on the other. The plan behind this is to ensure that those flying in are brought to cities and centres closest to their hometowns for compulsory quarantine, said officials.

Separately, the Indian Naval ship Magar is expected to dock in Kochi on Tuesday with 202 passengers repatriated from the Maldives, a navy statement said. This mission too, though codenamed “Samudra Setu" by the Indian Navy is part of “Vande Bharat" that is expected to be one of the largest repatriation exercises undertaken by India, perhaps rivalled only by the evacuation of 177,000 Indians from Iraq and Kuwait during the first Gulf War, in the early 1990s.

The government had earlier announced that the first phase of Vande Bharat – from 7-13 May would see some 15,000 Indians brought home by more than 60 flights from more than a dozen countries. In the second phase of the mission starting 15 May, India would be extending flight operations to cover countries in Europe, Russia and Central Asia, people familiar with the developments said last week.

According to data compiled by the Indian government, up to 11 May, 31 flights from different destinations had brought in 6037 people. Two Indian ships also had brought in 698 and 121 people respectively – bringing the total number of those brought home by air and sea to almost 7,000.

