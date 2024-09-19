Dozens of Dalit homes set ablaze in Bihar’s Nawada, 15 arrested; Congress slams ‘horrifying injustice against Bahujans’

Numerous houses belonging to Dalit families were torched in Nawada, Bihar, leading to strong condemnation from opposition figures. They accuse the ruling NDA of negligence and call for immediate action against those responsible for the violence.

Livemint
Published19 Sep 2024, 02:32 PM IST
A fire burns after multiple houses were set ablaze in Nawada district
A fire burns after multiple houses were set ablaze in Nawada district(PTI)

Dozens of houses belonging to members of the Dalit community were set ablaze in the Nawada region of Bihar late on Wednesday night. The police have arrested 15 including the main accused and an investigation remains underway to ascertain the reasons behind the violence. The incident has also sparked widespread condemnation with Opposition leaders accusing the ruling NDA of ‘sheltering the anarchists’.

“A call was received around 7:30 pm that some houses were set on fire in Manjhi Tola. Police immediately reached the spot along with fire engines. It took some time to douse the blaze. According to villagers, a group of people started setting the houses on fire around 7:00 pm. Preliminary investigation suggests that land dispute is the reason for the incident. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway,” said SP Abhinav Dhiman.

Multiple gunshots were also heard amidst the heated altercation between the alleged assailants and the villagers.

Also Read | Newborn baby stolen from Bihar’s Begusarai hospital 20 hours after birth

According to reports quoting the police, the attackers had set fire to around 80 houses in the locality during the altercation on Wednesday evening. Out of these 21 houses were burnt down to ashes with no live casualties being reported till date. A large contingent of police personnel have since been deployed in the area and officials are working to rehabilitate the displaced victims.

“The district police has arrested 15 people for allegedly torching the houses. A Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate further, and searches are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects,” Nawada District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Verma told PTI.

Also Read | ‘Haath jodkar maafi maang…’: Tejashwi Yadav’s sharp jibe on JDU-BJP alliance

“Burning down an entire colony of Mahadalits in Nawada and destroying the houses of more than 80 families is highlighting the horrifying picture of injustice against the Bahujans in Bihar. The cries of the Dalit families who had lost their homes and property and the terror created in the deprived society by the echo of the fierce firing were also not successful in waking up the sleeping government of Bihar,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

“It is clear that such incidents are continuously taking place in the double engine government. The people who have set these houses on fire should be arrested and strict action should be taken against them. Jitan Ram Manjhi has been a CM and is currently a Union Minister, but whatever he is saying is not even close to facts...From Delhi to Bihar, they are in power, they should arrest the people responsible for this,” said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

 

Also Read | Prashant Kishor vows to end Bihar liquor ban if Jan Suraaj party wins polls

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Sep 2024, 02:32 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDozens of Dalit homes set ablaze in Bihar’s Nawada, 15 arrested; Congress slams ‘horrifying injustice against Bahujans’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC

    423.75
    03:01 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    9.9 (2.39%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    126.25
    03:01 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -5 (-3.81%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    164.55
    03:01 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -3.9 (-2.32%)

    Indus Towers

    384.65
    03:01 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -42.9 (-10.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    K P R Mill

    920.40
    02:57 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    61.45 (7.15%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare

    1,382.55
    02:57 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    90.6 (7.01%)

    United Breweries

    2,133.75
    02:56 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    84.75 (4.14%)

    Asahi India Glass

    699.95
    02:57 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    25.1 (3.72%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.00250.00
      Chennai
      73,310.00180.00
      Delhi
      73,430.00-80.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.00-130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue