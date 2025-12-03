Dozens of IndiGo flights cancelled across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru: What's behind the cancellations?

Dozens of IndiGo flights were cancelled on Wednesday, including those from major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, in continuation of delays from Tuesday, creating chaos across the country's airports.

At least 70 flights operated by the budget carrier was cancelled on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI, while scores of flights were delayed at various airports.

IndiGo's on-time performance from six key domestic airports plummeted to 35% on Tuesday , in comparison to Air India's 67.2%, Air India Express' 79.5%, SpiceJet's 82.50% and Akasa Air's 73.20%, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry website.

Why were IndiGo flights cancelled or delayed? While the cause of the cancellations were not initially known, IndiGo on Wednesday evening released a statement, clarifying the reason behind the mass cancellations and delays.

"A multitude of unforeseen operational challenges including minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitations) had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated," the budget carrier said on Wednesday.

"To contain the disruption and restore stability, we have initiated calibrated adjustments to our schedules. These measures will remain in place for the next 48 hours and will allow us to normalize our operations and progressively recover our punctuality across the network," IndiGo added.

The airline also said that its teams were working round the clock to stabilize operations, which span 90+ domestic and 45+ international destinations and include over 2,500 daily flights.

What can passengers do? Passengers who have flights booked with IndiGo are advised to check the latest flight status before departing for the airport.

Flight status can be checked at: https://www.goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html