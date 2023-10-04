DP World partners with Sachin Tendulkar to boost grassroots cricket worldwide
The Dubai-based logistics company has joined hands with Tendulkar for a five-year initiate to deliver kits and equipment to cricket clubs around the world
MUMBAI: Dubai-based multinational logistics company DP World, which claims to operate the largest logistics network in India, has partnered with Sachin Tendulkar and the International Cricket Council (ICC) to launch a new initiative called ‘Beyond Boundaries’. The five-year initiative will aim to deliver cricket kits and equipment to grassroots cricket clubs around the world. It will see the company distribute 50 repurposed shipping containers among these clubs or stadiums, each filled with essential equipment.