The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) directed 16 illegal plastic manufacturing units in the national capital to shut down operations over the last two months, officials have said.
DPCC teams inspected 25 industrial units manufacturing plastic carry bags in Bawana and Narela industrial areas during February and March. Of these, only nine were complying with norms, an official said.