The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) directed 16 illegal plastic manufacturing units in the national capital to shut down operations over the last two months, officials have said.

DPCC teams inspected 25 industrial units manufacturing plastic carry bags in Bawana and Narela industrial areas during February and March. Of these, only nine were complying with norms, an official said.

The remaining 16 units were found violating the Plastic Waste Management rules, 2016.

"They did not have a valid consent to operate from the DPCC. The carry bags being manufactured by them were of inappropriate thickness (less than 50 microns)," the official said.

The 16 defaulting units have been asked to shut down operations. An environmental damage compensation of ₹12.22 lakh has also been imposed on them, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via