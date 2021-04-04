Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >DPCC shut down 16 illegal plastic manufacturing units in 2 months

DPCC shut down 16 illegal plastic manufacturing units in 2 months

Premium
Piling up of plastic disposables has added to the strain on the already inadequate garbage disposal and recycling infrastructure.
1 min read . 01:10 PM IST PTI

DPCC teams inspected 25 industrial units manufacturing plastic carry bags in Bawana and Narela industrial areas during February and March. Of these, only nine were complying with norms

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) directed 16 illegal plastic manufacturing units in the national capital to shut down operations over the last two months, officials have said.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) directed 16 illegal plastic manufacturing units in the national capital to shut down operations over the last two months, officials have said.

DPCC teams inspected 25 industrial units manufacturing plastic carry bags in Bawana and Narela industrial areas during February and March. Of these, only nine were complying with norms, an official said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

DPCC teams inspected 25 industrial units manufacturing plastic carry bags in Bawana and Narela industrial areas during February and March. Of these, only nine were complying with norms, an official said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The remaining 16 units were found violating the Plastic Waste Management rules, 2016.

"They did not have a valid consent to operate from the DPCC. The carry bags being manufactured by them were of inappropriate thickness (less than 50 microns)," the official said.

The 16 defaulting units have been asked to shut down operations. An environmental damage compensation of 12.22 lakh has also been imposed on them, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.