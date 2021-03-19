DPIIT clarifies on FDI status of NRI investments

“Investments by NRIs on a non-repatriation basis as stipulated under Schedule IV of Foreign Exchange Management (non-debt instruments) Rules 2019 are deemed to be domestic investment at par with the investments made by residents. Accordingly, an investment made by an Indian entity which is owned and controlled by NRI(s) on a repatriation basis shall not be considered for calculation of Indian foreign investment," the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) said by issuing press note 1 of 2021 series.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}