Giant leap towards digital India, govt launches new platform to raise disputes2 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 05:14 PM IST
- Trade bodies have deemed the new dashboard a novel initiative for the industry
NEW DELHI : Industry association and trade bodies can forget the hassle of offline bureaucracy in highlighting issues and suggestions related to logistics services as the Indian government has launched a user interactive portal to track and resolve in a transparent manner. No more standing in queues, waiting for your turn to fill up forms in writing.