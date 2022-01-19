Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DPIIT holds stakeholder meeting on e-com policy

DPIIT holds stakeholder meeting on e-com policy

The meeting was attended by representatives from Amazon, Flipkart, CAIT, Tata Group, Reliance Industries, Udaan, Pepperfry, Shopclues, Snapdeal, Retailers Association of India, Laghu Udyog Bharati, and the FISME.
Suneera Tandon, Subhash Narayan

The CAIT argued for a ‘robust and unambiguous e-commerce policy’

NEW DELHI : The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with various industry stakeholders to discuss the working of e-commerce in India and the upcoming draft e-commerce policy.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Amazon, Flipkart, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Tata Group, Reliance Industries, Udaan, Pepperfry, Shopclues, Snapdeal, Retailers Association of India, Laghu Udyog Bharati, and the Federation of Small Industries (FISME), according to four people who attended the meeting.

The CAIT argued for a “robust and unambiguous e-commerce policy". Meanwhile, large e-commerce companies spoke about their seller specific programmes in India as well as their work with small and medium businesses.

The government is working on a comprehensive draft e-commerce policy covering digital commerce and service providers such as marketplaces, ride-hailing companies as well as payment firms. The sector has come under intense scrutiny over the last few years.

suneera.t@livemint.com

