DPIIT notifies two new quality control orders1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 05:58 PM IST
With the implementation of the QCOs, manufacturing, storing and sale of non-Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certified products will be prohibited as per the BIS Act, 2016
New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Monday said that it has notified two new Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for solar DC cable and fire survival cable, and cast iron products, which will come into force after six months.
