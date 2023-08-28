DPIIT notifies two new quality control orders

New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Monday said that it has notified two new Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for solar DC cable and fire survival cable, and cast iron products, which will come into force after six months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The order was notified on 25 August.

Solar DC cable and fire survival cables can be used indoors and outdoors for flexible and fixed installations with high mechanical strength in extreme weather conditions. Fire survival cable is designed to sustain high temperatures for a defined minimum period of time under direct fire and is used in nuclear power plants, airports, metro rails, refineries, high rise buildings, shopping malls and cinemas, among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cast iron products are usually used as manhole covers, cast iron pipe, malleable iron fittings, and grey iron castings.

"Prior to the notification of the QCOs, extensive stakeholder consultations with key industry associations and industry members were conducted for their inputs. The draft QCOs were then approved by the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry followed by legal vetting by the Department of Legislative Affairs. Subsequently, the QCOs were uploaded on the World Trade Organisation (WTO) website for 60 days, inviting comments from WTO member countries," DPIIT said in a statement.

"In order to safeguard the domestic small/micro industries, ensure smooth implementation of the QCO and Ease of Doing Business, relaxations have been granted to small/micro industries in terms of timelines in the Cast Iron Products (Quality Control) Order," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the implementation of the QCOs, manufacturing, storing and sale of non-Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certified products will be prohibited as per the BIS Act, 2016, DPIIT said.

"The violation of the provision of the BIS Act can attract a penalty of imprisonment up to two years or with fine of at least ₹2 lakh for the first offence," it said. “In case of second and subsequent offences, the fine will increase to ₹5 lakh minimum and extend up to ten times the value of goods or articles."