DPIIT reduces patent fee for educational institutions by 80%

DPIIT said as a result of government’s efforts, the time taken for examination of patents has come down from average 72 months in 2015 to 12-30 months at present, depending upon technology fields. “Further, it is expected that the time for final disposal of patent applications, which has reduced to average 48 months at present from few years earlier, will be reduced to average 24-30 months from filing by end of 2021. An expedited examination system has been introduced wherein an application for grant of patent is being decided within one year of filing such request under expedited examination as compared with the period of few years required in case of normal examination route," it added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}