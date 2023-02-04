DPIIT reviews progress in adoption of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan

New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had a review meeting on the progress made by social sector ministries in the adoption of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP).

At the review meeting, Sumita Dawra, special secretary (Logistics), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), emphasised on the significance of adopting PM GatiShakti NMP and the transformative role it can play in integrated planning and synchronised implementation of infrastructure and social sector projects/schemes.

The commerce and industry ministry said, ‘’A whole of the government approach is being adopted, for better decision-making, and planning of projects such as comprehensive mapping of schools, hospitals, services and public utilities."

‘’Therefore, a need was felt for social sector ministries/departments to adopt PM GatiShakti NMP for the utilization of their assets, and holistic development across the country,‘’ it said.

According to ministry, use cases of adoption of PM GatiShakti in Uttar Pradesh for integration of Pahunch portal for the planning of schools with the NMP platform, optimisation of planning of Anganwadi in Gujarat, 5G planning tool, and street furniture planning in Chandigarh were mentioned as case studies and best practices from States.

During the Union Budget 2023, seven saptarishi (priorities) were discussed among which, two were focused on inclusive development and last-mile connectivity. The usage of planning and decision-making tools, for suitable site selection for the Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) scheme as well as the Eklavya Model Residential Schools, was mentioned for the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The social sector ministries/departments individually apprised and deliberated on the progress made, the number of data layers integrated, the development of planning and decision-making tools, and challenges faced. The meeting saw fruitful deliberations from all the participants.

The meeting was attended by 35 senior officials from 14 ministers including Panchayati Raj, Health and Family Welfare, Post, School Education and Literacy, Higher Education, Culture, and Housing and Urban Affairs.