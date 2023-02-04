DPIIT reviews progress in adoption of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan
Social sector ministries/departments individually apprised and deliberated on the progress made, the number of data layers integrated, the development of planning and decision-making tools, and challenges faced
New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had a review meeting on the progress made by social sector ministries in the adoption of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×