The DPIIT "intends to on-board an agency, for a period of one year for scrutinizing tenders of central government procuring agencies for its compliance with the order", the notice said. "Interested applicants are requested to submit their responses to the RFP on the central public procurement portal (eprocure.gov.in) before September 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM," DPIIT said. It said that the main objective of the assignment is to assist and support public procurement cell, DPIIT, for the implementation of PPP-MII Order by scrutinizing tenders of central government procuring entities, including CPSUs and autonomous bodies, published on CPP (central public procurement ) portal and submit a report to DPIIT for its compliance with the order.